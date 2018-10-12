Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police tweeted that Chapman Road in the area was closed after the branch of Nationwide was targeted

A building society has been the target of ram-raiders with debris of glass and metal left spilling onto the street.

The branch of Nationwide on Chapman Road in the Small Heath area of Birmingham was targeted during the early hours.

The raid left the front of the branch open to the elements.

Nobody has been arrested and it is not yet known if the thieves took any cash. Chapman Road was closed while West Midlands Police carried out inquiries.

Tweeting about the raid, West Midlands Police force response said an investigation has been launched.