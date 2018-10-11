Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Deniss Buzmakovs was discovered in a property in Bilston with serious injuries

A man has denied the murder of a man who died after being found with multiple serious injuries.

Deniss Buzmakovs, 42, was discovered in Beckett Street in Bilston, West Midlands, at about 18:30 BST on 9 September.

Aleksejs Lusnikovs, 42, from Beckett Street, pleaded not guilty to murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court earlier.

Mr Lusnikovs was remanded in custody ahead of trial at the same court on 4 March.

A 34-year-old man who was also arrested has been released with no further action.