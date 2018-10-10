Image copyright University of Birmingham Image caption Students say the amount of stories they hear about crime is enough to put students off attending the university

More than 6,000 people have signed a student petition over safety concerns in just two days.

The petition launched on Monday, a day after a man was seriously hurt during a carjacking attempt in Selly Oak, Birmingham.

University of Birmingham students said the attack was "no surprise", with fears about crime levels in the area.

The university said, since the start of term, police patrols have increased and a night bus introduced for students.

The Guild of Students has launched the petition, urging the university "to do more to protect students living in Selly Oak".

Image copyright Google Image caption Police presence has been increased in Selly Oak since a carjacking attempt on Sunday

Speaking to the BBC, one student, who did not wish to be named, said: "The amount of stories we hear on a daily basis about attempted burglaries, assaults, things like that, it is enough to really put someone off."

In August, 188 crimes were reported in Selly Oak, with 182 in neighbouring Bournville or 268 in Harborne, according to police figures.

The Complete University Guide also publishes annual crime rates in university cities, where it says there were 34 crimes per 1,000 residents around the University of Birmingham in 2017.

The guild's president, Reece Roberts, said he does not think Selly Oak is worse than other student areas, with the stabbing on Sunday a rare example of violent crime.

Image caption The victim was found collapsed in an alleyway off Heeley Road, following the carjacking attempt on Sunday, police said

But, he said, there are annual problems with crime in the area when the nights get longer, adding the university needs to do more to address it.

The university said the safety of students is "critically important", it recognises the stabbing caused "fear and anxiety" and is working to respond to concerns.

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after the carjacking. West Midlands Police said the crime was "rare" adding, it is working to "tackle" the problems behind this type of crime.