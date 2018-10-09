Image caption The victim was found collapsed in an alleyway off Heeley Road, police said

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed multiple times during a carjacking attempt.

The 22-year-old victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital after his friend found him wounded in an alleyway off Heeley Road, Selly Oak, Birmingham, on Sunday.

The two friends had been chased by two teenagers demanding their car keys.

The charged boy is due before magistrates in Birmingham on Wednesday.

He will face a further six charges of attempted robbery.

A 17-year-old boy will also appear in court charged with six counts of attempted robbery, while a 15-year-old girl has been released without charge.

Det Insp Vanessa Eyles from West Midlands Police said: "This is a significant breakthrough in our investigation, although we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"While violent carjackings such as this are rare, we understand the fear this incident has caused in the Selly Oak area.

"We have extra officers on patrol 24 hours a day, particularly around the student community, many of whom are new to the area."