Man in court over West Bromwich pensioner attack

  • 8 October 2018

A man accused of a violent burglary at an 85-year-old man's home has appeared in court.

The victim was allegedly grabbed around the throat and pinned to a chair in his home in West Bromwich on 14 September.

The intruder fled empty-handed after being disturbed, West Midlands Police said.

Kevaughn Redden, 22, from Long Lane in Halesowen was remanded by magistrates in Dudley to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 5 November.

He is charged with two counts of burglary and one of possession of an offensive weapon.

