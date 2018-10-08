Image caption The man was found collapsed in an alleyway off Heeley Road after being chased by two teenagers, police said

Two boys have been arrested over the attempted murder of a man who was stabbed in an attempted carjacking.

The 22-year-old victim remains in hospital having been critically injured in the attack in an alleyway in Selly Oak, Birmingham, on Sunday.

The boys, aged 15 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Sunday night, West Midlands Police said.

A girl, 15, was arrested for conspiracy to rob. They all remain in custody.

The victim and his friend had been chased by two teenagers who approached them and demanded the keys to their parked car, in the early hours of the morning.

The two men had just parked the car following a night out.

Det Insp Caroline Corfield said a damaged silver Nissan Micra, which is believed to have been involved in the incident, was recovered.