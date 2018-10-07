A burglary suspect has been arrested after an 85-year-old man was violently assaulted in his home.

The 22-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night as a result of forensic tests at the West Bromwich home where the attack took place on 14 September.

Sgt Martin Richardson, of West Midlands Police, said the attack on the elderly man had been "shocking".

He said an intruder who sneaked through an unsecure door "grabbed him around the throat and pinned him to a chair".

The intruder fled empty-handed after being disturbed minutes later and appeared to have then broken into a conservatory at a neighbouring property.

Mr Richardson said forensic experts indentified a "potential known offender as the culprit" and he was traced to an address in Netherton, Dudley, where he was arrested.

Police described it as "a really significant arrest", adding that the man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm after an electric stun-gun device was found at the raided property.