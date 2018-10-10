Ex-footballer Geoff Horsfield's B&B help for homeless man
An ex-footballer who put a homeless man up in a B&B for a weekend says he wants to "make life a bit better for people".
Geoff Horsfield, 44, met the rough sleeper while returning from a hospital with his nine-year-old daughter.
"This guy was dripping wet, cold and just sitting there... we got him a coffee and asked him his story."
In a tweet, the former Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion striker said "this is what my foundation & the fund raising is all about".
Mr Horsfield said he would find the man accommodation run by a foundation he set up in 2016.
He has previously set up five homes to help vulnerable people in the West Midlands.
Speaking to the BBC, he said he and his daughter had been returning from hospital at about 21:00 BST on 6 October when they saw a homeless man in Wylde Green, Sutton Coldfield.
"This guy was dripping wet, cold and just sitting there with a thin blanket and a carrier bag.
"We got him a coffee and asked him his story.
"Then I just said 'let's get you put up in a B&B out of the cold'. So he came with us in the car to a place in Erdington where we put him up.
"I said he could invite a friend to stay there with him, but unfortunately the friend couldn't make it."
Since then the man, originally from the Lichfield area, has left the B&B and been in touch with Mr Horsfield.
"I just think it's important that we make life a bit better for people," Mr Horsfield added.
The gesture prompted praise from many on Twitter
The ex-striker, who also played for Fulham and Halifax Town, quit as Port Vale coach in 2012 to run his own building business.
He carried out maintenance work for a housing association which helps vulnerable people, which led to him setting up his own foundation.
Mr Horsfield hopes to set up a centre for homeless people and ex-service personnel.