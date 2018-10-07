Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Reuben Hylton is also wanted for breaching court restraining orders

Police are urgently searching for a man wanted for a string of domestic violence offences, including threatening to kill a woman.

Reuben Hylton, 27, of no fixed address, is wanted for three assaults on ex-partners in Birmingham, police said.

Det Chief Insp Jim Munro said he was wanted "over a series of nasty attacks" and was believed to be a danger to women and the wider public.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call 999.

Mr Hylton is also wanted for criminal damage to his partners' homes, and for breaching court restraining orders designed to protect women he is alleged to have abused, West Midlands Police said.

Mr Munro said: "Hylton is wanted over a series of nasty attacks against women, intimidation and attacks on their property."