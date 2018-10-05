Image copyright Google Maps Image caption West Midlands Police said the boy was attacked on Lister Road in Walsall

Bullies tore a 10-year-old's hearing aids out before stamping on them in a "hateful" attack, police said.

The boy was chased and pushed over by a group of six older boys, who tore the devices from the boy's ears and destroying them, police said.

West Midlands Police appealed for information on the "unprovoked" assault on "a defenceless young boy".

It happened between 18:15 and 19:00 BST on 28 September, on Lister Road, Beechdale, Walsall.

Sgt Adam Hicklin said the boy was left "very frightened and shaken" and his hearing aids would cost several thousand pounds to replace.