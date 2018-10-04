Birmingham & Black Country

Man denies 86-year-old's Small Heath stab death

  • 4 October 2018
Riasat Bi, 86 Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption Riasat Bi was found wounded at her home in Small Heath in July

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering an 86-year-old woman who died in a stabbing.

Riasat Bi was found wounded at her home in Aubrey Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, on 12 July.

Madni Ahmed, 20, of Cavendish Street, Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

He also denied a charge of attempting to murder an 18-year-old man and a count of affray.

He was remanded in custody and is due before the same court on 21 December.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Bi died from multiple stab wounds.
Image caption Emergency services were called to the incident on Aubrey Road in July

