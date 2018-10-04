Image copyright @rizwan_jalil Image caption The scene of the collision on Waterloo Road in Smethwick

Five people have been arrested following the death of a woman who was hit by a taxi as she tried to get into her car.

West Midlands Police said a Mercedes car collided with a taxi while overtaking it on Waterloo Road, Smethwick, on Wednesday night.

The woman, 68, was hit by the taxi and died at the scene, the force said.

The taxi driver remained at the scene but the Mercedes driver left after briefly stopping, police said.

Officers detained five men a short distance from the scene.

The men, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remain in police custody.

Det Sgt Paul Hughes, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, appealed for witnesses to the crash which happened at about 21:50 BST.

"Officers from our dedicated family liaison team are currently supporting the family at this tragic time and I would urge anyone who can help us piece together the moments before this mother and wife lost her life, to get in touch as soon as possible," he added.