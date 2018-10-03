Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Jammal Chase has been found not guilty of the murder of Giovanni Lewis in 2016

A man has been found not guilty of a murder committed two years ago.

Giovanni Lewis suffered a stab wound to the heart and was left outside Heartlands Hospital during the evening of 18 October 2016.

Jammal Chase, 21, of no fixed abode, had been wanted in connection with the murder and handed himself into police in March.

He denied murder and charges of possessing weapons and was cleared by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court.

Following the result, West Midlands Police said the case will not be re-opened as Mr Chase was found not guilty by a jury.

A spokeswoman added: "If new information comes to light then of course it would be investigated."

It is believed Mr Lewis was attacked in Kingshurst, Birmingham.