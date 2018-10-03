Image copyright Family handout Image caption Arthur "Bob" Gumbley died in hospital three weeks after he was attacked

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 87-year-old who was attacked during a break-in at his home.

Arthur "Bob" Gumbley died in hospital three weeks after the burglary in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on 21 November 2017.

Jason Wilsher, 19, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth, appeared at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.