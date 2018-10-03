Image caption The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances around the incident.

A man is in a stable condition after being shot in the arm by officers during a dawn raid in Birmingham, police said

West Midlands Police said the 30-year-old is being treated for his injuries and is under arrest on suspicion of firearms offences.

Officers forced entry to a house in Shepherds Gardens, Edgbaston at about 05:00 BST on Tuesday.

One man, Demel Lebert, is charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Another five people have been released pending investigations.

Mr Lebert, 21, of Shepherds Gardens, was due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

A firearm was also recovered during the operation and seized for forensic examination.

The shooting was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which is investigating the circumstances around the weapon's discharge.