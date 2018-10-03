Image copyright Google Image caption Beatties staff were told on Wednesday the store would remain open

A department store that was set for closure in the West Midlands after its owner went into administration, has been saved by its new boss.

The 141-year-old Beatties store, on Victoria Street, in Wolverhampton, faced shutting up shop after parent company House of Fraser went into administration in August.

New owner, Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley, has now pledged to keep the store open.

Workers greeted the news with "cheers".

If the store had closed about 280 jobs would have been at risk, and would have gone the way of House of Fraser stores in Exeter, Shrewsbury, Hull, Edinburgh and Swindon that have already ceased trading.

Mr Ashley bought the retailer out of administration for £90m in August.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sports Direct owner bought House of Fraser out of administration

Debbie Eggerton, store manager of Beatties, said: "A huge cheer went up when it was announced, and there was some hugs and tears.

"Beatties is the heart of Wolverhampton and it is great that the new owners of House of Fraser are supporting us."

Pat McFadden, MP for Wolverhampton South East, said the news was good for jobs and the city's identity.

Skip Twitter post by @patmcfaddenmp This is good news for Wolverhampton in terms of both jobs and the city’s identity. Beatties is an iconic store in the city with a long history and the news that the closure threat is being lifted will be warmly welcomed. https://t.co/Fs1Okg0198 — Pat McFadden (@patmcfaddenmp) October 3, 2018 Report

City of Wolverhampton Council Leader, Labour councillor Roger Lawrence, said the store was part of the fabric of the city.

"Local people have very deep historical and emotional bonds to the store, indeed generations of Wulfrunians have shopped there and we're confident that they will continue to do so, " he said.

Beatties began life as a draper's shop in 1877 before expanding over the decades into a department store. It remained in the hands of the Beattie family until 2005, when House of Fraser took over.

The news comes after Sports Direct announced it sacked the senior management team at House of Fraser on Tuesday.