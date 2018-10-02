Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Arthur "Bob" Gumbley died in hospital three weeks after he was attacked

A teenager has been charged with the murder of an 87-year-old man who died after a violent break-in at his home.

Arthur "Bob" Gumbley died in hospital three weeks after he was attacked during a burglary in Endwood Drive, Sutton Coldfield, on 21 November 2017.

Police said Jason Wilsher, 19, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth, has been charged with Mr Gumbley's murder.

Mr Wilsher is due to appear at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

In a statement after his death Mr Gumbley's family said: "He truly was a person that, not only us as a family, but the people that knew him, looked up to and respected.

"Words can't express the extent of our loss."