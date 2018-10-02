Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to reports of disorder at property on Yardley Green Road in Bordesley Green on Monday

A 50-year-old woman has died after being found at a house with two other injured people who have been arrested on suspicion of her murder, police say.

Officers were called to reports of disorder at property in Yardley Green Road, Bordesley Green, Birmingham, at about 17:50 BST on Monday.

The injured trio were taken to hospital where the woman died.

The other two, a man, 35, and woman, 34, are out of hospital and in police custody.

The West Midlands force said that in addition to the murder suspects, a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and a 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray.

They also remain in police custody.

A post mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday.

Det Insp Jim Colclough said: " We understand there may have been some sort of disagreement within the house.

"We're continuing to try and establish the circumstances around the sad death of this woman."