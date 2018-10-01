Image caption Lab 11 said its "deepest sympathies" were with the boy's family

A Birmingham nightclub can keep its licence after the death of a teenager from a suspected drug overdose.

The 19-year-old was taken ill at Lab 11 in Trent Street, Digbeth, on 2 September. He suffered a cardiac arrest and later died at City Hospital.

The club's licence was suspended, but the city council said they were "encouraged" by steps taken to prevent drugs at the venue.

Its owner said he has a "duty" to ensure the safety of its visitors.

The council's licensing sub-committee heard owner Will Power, 30, has increased the number of CCTV cameras to 42, replaced the security team and introduced drug detection dogs.

Mr Power also plans to launch a dedicated welfare team within the club, which he could roll-out to other venues if it is successful.

Kyle Stott, public health officer at the council, said: "The culture is not going to go away.

"What we have to do is look at prevention and intervention at the earliest opportunity we can.

"It is a tragic set of circumstances but we are encouraged by the intermittent steps from the venue."

Mr Power said: "Your biggest fear is that someone loses their life. It does have an effect, it has had an effect on me.

"It [drugs] is an inherent part of society and it's our duty to make sure these practices are upheld and we prevent, where possible, drugs getting into the venue.

"Also we will have a team in place if there is an incident, so they can react as quickly as possible."