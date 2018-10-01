Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Glover-Johnson said a man concealing his face threw the liquid at him while he waited to pick up a takeaway on the High Street, Bloxwich

Police investigating a substance thrown at a man while he sat in his car say the liquid used was not corrosive.

Mike Glover-Johnson, 46, said it happened while he waited to pick up a takeaway on the High Street, in Bloxwich, Walsall, on Sunday evening.

He was taken to hospital but has been discharged with no long-term injuries.

Officers suspect the liquid was thrown as a distraction to steal his laptop from the passenger seat of his car. It was at first thought to be corrosive.

Sgt Matt Slattery, from West Midlands Police, said: "Although tests are still being carried out on the substance we are now confident it was non-corrosive.

"We believe it was used as a distraction for the robbery.

"We fully appreciate how distressing this was for the victim and we are determined to find whoever was responsible for this robbery."

Mr Glover-Johnson said he felt "horrendous pain" on his face after the liquid was thrown at him by a man concealing his face at about 18:50 BST.

The attacker is believed to have escaped in a blue saloon car driven by another man, the force said.