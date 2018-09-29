Image caption Windrush protesters carried a coffin as part of the demonstration through Birmingham

Protesters carried a coffin as part of a march against the treatment of the Windrush generation.

The Windrush Funeral March of Unity was held in Birmingham earlier, ahead of the Conservative Party Conference.

Organisers said the coffin signified "ongoing injustice that the Windrush generation are being subjected to".

Meanwhile, a separate rally organised by trade unionists was also held in the city centre to demonstrate against austerity.

Image caption Protesters also carried placards in support of the Windrush generation

Image caption The coffin was carried through the city centre

The Windrush generation refers to those who moved to the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971 but were not given proper documentation proving their indefinite right to remain.

Desmond Jaddoo, chair of the Windrush Movement, which organised the event, said campaigners wanted to ensure the Windrush scandal "remains on the agenda until everyone is sorted out fairly".

Amber Rudd quit her role as home secretary in April after the treatment of some Commonwealth migrants and their relatives.

Image copyright Chris Hamlett Image caption A TUC Midlands demonstration was also held on Saturday

Meanwhile, in a separate demonstration trade unionists and campaigners joined a TUC Midlands march to campaign against austerity.

TUC Midlands regional secretary, Lee Barron, said: "This summer we've seen how austerity has hobbled the economy while doing significant damage to public services and those who rely on them.

"From the collapse of Northampton County Council to the scandal at Birmingham prison to the cruel cuts facing Birmingham's care workers, it is clear that austerity cannot deliver economic or social progress.

"The time has come for a different approach, before there is nothing left for future generations."