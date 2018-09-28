Image caption Twenty-one people died when two bombs were detonated in Birmingham in 1974

The families of the victims of the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings will not challenge a decision to ban the naming of suspects at inquests.

Appeal Court judges ruled evidence about alleged suspects would be excluded in new hearings.

Two IRA bombs exploded in city centre pubs killing 21 people . Relatives have campaigned for the inquests to include the so-called "perpetrator issue".

But on Friday they said they could not bear "further delay and uncertainty."

Those responsible for the attacks have never been prosecuted and the original inquest in 1974 was adjourned to allow the criminal investigation to take place, but never reopened.

Image caption The families of the victims have fought for years to have inquests reopened

Earlier this year the High Court ruled evidence about alleged suspects should be included in fresh inquests, but that decision was challenged by coroner Sir Peter Thornton QC.

On Wednesday, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett announced the coroner had made "no error of law" in his decision to exclude investigations into who was responsible for the bombings.

Lawyers for the relatives had said discussing potential perpetrators "is central to the case".

But Justice for the 21, which represents relatives of those killed, said it would not seek leave to appeal, citing problems securing Legal Aid to fund the case among its reasons.

In a statement, the group said: "Whilst we strongly disagree with the judgment, the further delay and uncertainty that would lie ahead for us seeking a further appeal can no longer be borne by us.

"Ordinary people cannot be expected to seek clarification of the law or to challenge the decision of a law officer on behalf of the wider society.

"We can only now engage with the forthcoming investigation with the expectation that the coroner will review the scope of the inquest as the evidence is adduced and if there becomes a compelling and unassailable reason to look again at who bombed Birmingham - he will do so.

"If he does not and follows the narrow prescription of the Court of Appeal, we shall demand an independent public inquiry."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption After the Appeal Court's ruling, relatives of the victims said they will continue to fight

The bombing in the centre of Birmingham on 21 November 1974 was the deadliest peacetime attack in the UK at the time.

Two bombs planted by the IRA ripped through the Mulberry Bush and nearby Tavern in the Town pubs, killing 21 and injuring 182.

The Birmingham Six were jailed for the murders and served 17 years behind bars before their convictions were quashed.