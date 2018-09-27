Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Thousands competed in the first Velo Birmingham cycle race last year

Up to 17,000 cyclists are expected to take part in next year's Velo bike ride throughout the West Midlands despite fears over major disruption.

The 100-mile route will take in Birmingham, Coventry, Solihull, Warwickshire, Dudley and Sandwell.

It was marred by controversy last year, when nails and other sharp metal objects were thrown onto the course.

Residents also complained roads were closed for too long, but organisers said "robust strategies" are in place.

Dianah Edwards, a parish councillor for Berkswell, in Solihull, said Velo will "cause a lot of disruption".

About 15,000 riders took place in the event last year, which raised more than £2 million for charity.

A Velo Birmingham & Midlands spokesperson said: "The 2017 Velo Birmingham was a huge success, with over 30,000 local residents lining the route in support of the riders.

"It is well documented that there was a small and vocal minority who opposed the event, but on the whole it was incredibly well received by communities right along the route.

"For the 2019 Velo Birmingham & Midlands, we will once again be executing a robust business and resident communication strategy which is aimed at raising awareness of the event and the road closures that will be in place on the day."

Organisers said riders "will encounter stunning countryside, panoramic views, picturesque villages and iconic climbs… not to mention the tens of thousands of local residents lining the streets to cheer the riders on".

Entries go on sale on Thursday 4 October to riders that have pre-registered. The event will take place on Sunday 12 May, 2019.

Image caption Decorated bikes have been placed in Bewdley, Worcestershire, to welcome riders

Last year West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore took part in the event to raise money for Cure Leukaemia.

He said: "It's as tough as you expect, but I'm really, really enjoying it. The other bikers are getting me through."

