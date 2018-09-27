Image copyright West Midlands Police/Family Handout Image caption Anthony Sargeant died six days after being taken to hospital

Five men have been arrested over the fatal shooting of a man in a car.

Anthony Sargeant, 33, was injured while in Rickman Drive, Lee Bank, Birmingham at about 21:45 BST on 25 August.

He was taken to hospital but died six days later. A post-mortem examination confirmed he died of a gunshot wound.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and four men aged 19, 21, 23 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All the men have been released with strict police bail conditions while inquiries continue, West Midlands Police said.