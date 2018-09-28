Image caption Neil Porter says the decision has been 'the most challenging thing I've had to do as a head teacher'

A head teacher has cut the number of hours children spend at school in a bid to save money.

Neil Porter said he would save £18,500 by cutting the school day by an hour and 20 minutes every Friday at St Peter and St Paul RC Junior and Infant School in Birmingham.

It comes as head teachers hand a petition in to government in protest at school funding cuts.

The Department for Education (DfE) said record amounts were being invested.

The day finishes at 15:20 BST Monday to Thursday at the Erdington school.

But on a Friday after lunch, pupils now go into a whole-school assembly with the head teacher at 13:00. They are then picked up by parents at 14:00.

One parent said both she and her husband had been forced to change their working hours so they could pick their children up at the new time.

Image caption Pupils at the school finish an hour and 20 minutes early on a Friday

The change has also meant the children have five minutes less at lunch and stay five minutes longer at school Monday to Thursday.

Teachers spend the child-free time on Fridays at school for planning, preparation and assessment (PPA), to which they are statutorily entitled.

Rather than pay for supply staff to supervise children, Mr Porter said he decided to send them home.

He said: "It was probably the most challenging thing I've had to do as a head teacher, as lots of my parents work and we are not in an affluent area, so they were very concerned about the impact."

He added he has also saved cash by not replacing a teaching assistant and two full-time teachers who voluntarily reduced their hours to part-time.

He said the cost-cutting measures have allowed him to reduce his £970,000 school year budget deficit to £4,000, down from £26,000 last year.

'I had to cut my work hours'

Mother-of-three boys Juliette O'Donnell said she had to take a cut in her job hours and her husband now has to work weekends due to the change in finish time at the school.

She said: "That early finish has meant parents having to take a pay cut as we have done, or having to pay extra for additional childcare.

"A lot of families are having to get grandparents in to pick up on Friday, and when something falls through it can be quite difficult."

Birmingham City Council-maintained schools have hundreds of pounds a year less to spend per pupil in real terms than they had four years ago, according to DfE statistics.

But the government said Birmingham received £909m for its schools this year 2018-19, which is a £4m increase on 2017-18.

A DfE spokesman said: "We know that we are asking schools to do more, which is why we are helping them to reduce the £10bn spent each year on non-staffing costs, providing government-backed deals for things like printers and energy suppliers that are helping to save millions of pounds."