A man accused of murdering his eight-year-old daughter in a knife attack was suffering from "moderate" depression at the time, a psychiatrist has claimed.

William Billingham, 55, who denies murder, appeared in court earlier with his arms in bandages.

Jurors were told not to speculate about the reason behind the dressings.

A psychiatrist said Mr Billingham's ability to exercise control was impaired at the time of his daughter Mylee's death on 20 January.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court heard how Mr Billingham, of Valley View, Brownhills, had told psychiatrist Nuwan Galappathie he was struggling to sleep in the run-up to Mylee's death and suffering from a low mood.

The defendant, who is a father of six, maintained he had no memory of his daughter's stabbing, the court was told.

Dr Galappathie said he believed Mr Billingham's "retrograde amnesia" was a genuine lack of memory and his depression "affected his ability to form a rational judgment" and his "ability to exercise control".

However, he added: "It would not have affected his ability to understand what he was doing at the time."

Judge Paul Farrer QC told the panel of eight women and four men the presence of dressings on the defendant's arms was "entirely irrelevant".

Jurors were given a document explaining the partial defence of diminished responsibility, which reduces murder to manslaughter.

Under the partial defence, a defendant can be cleared of murder if they prove an abnormality of mental functioning affected their ability to understand their actions.

Mr Billingham also denies making a threat to kill Mylee's mother, Tracey Taundry.

The trial has previously heard claims Mr Billingham was struggling to cope with Miss Taundry's decision to start a new relationship.

The trial continues.