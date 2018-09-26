Cannock landfill searched after suspected death of man
A landfill site is being searched by police after the suspected death of a 29-year-old man.
West Midlands Police are at Poplars Landfill Site, Cannock, investigating a "possible death" at Timmins Waste, Mander Street, Wolverhampton.
Police said the man may have died as a result of an industrial incident at Mander Street, but his body had not been recovered.
Timmins Waste was contacted by the BBC but declined to comment.
Police were first alerted on 14 September by the man's mother, who was concerned he had not returned from work.
Police are working in liaison with the Health and Safety Executive.
West Midlands Police said Timmins Waste had been secured for examination, and the man's next-of-kin was being fully updated on the investigation.