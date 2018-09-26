Image copyright Express and Star Image caption A police cordon has been placed around parts of Poplars Landfill, Cannock

A landfill site is being searched by police after the suspected death of a 29-year-old man.

West Midlands Police are at Poplars Landfill Site, Cannock, investigating a "possible death" at Timmins Waste, Mander Street, Wolverhampton.

Police said the man may have died as a result of an industrial incident at Mander Street, but his body had not been recovered.

Timmins Waste was contacted by the BBC but declined to comment.

Police were first alerted on 14 September by the man's mother, who was concerned he had not returned from work.

Police are working in liaison with the Health and Safety Executive.

Image copyright Express and Star Image caption Timmins Waste has been secured by West Midlands Police for examination

West Midlands Police said Timmins Waste had been secured for examination, and the man's next-of-kin was being fully updated on the investigation.