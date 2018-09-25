Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Labour councillor Chaman Lal suffered cuts to his hands in the robbery at his family's shop.

Two people have appeared in court in connection with a robbery at a Birmingham councillor's shop.

Chaman Lal and Vidya Wati had to be treated for minor injuries after the incident at Upland Fruits, Sandwell Road at 12:15 BST on Sunday.

Leeroy Simpson, 45, and Zoe Gregory, 33, both of Avenue Road, Handsworth, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Tuesday

They were remanded to appear at Birmingham Crown Court on October 23.

Mr Simpson has been charged with four robberies, three counts of possession of a bladed article in a public place and one theft by finding, while Ms Gregory was also charged with two robberies.