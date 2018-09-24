Image copyright Birmingham City Council Image caption Labour councillor Chaman Lal suffered cuts to his hands in the robbery at his family's shop.

A Birmingham city councillor said he is "shocked" after being robbed at knifepoint in his family's shop.

Chaman Lal and his wife, Vidya Wati, were working at Upland Fruits in Sandwell Road on Sunday, when they were attacked.

Both had to be taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries, with Mr Lal suffering cuts to his hands.

A 45-year-old man and woman, 33, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody.

The attack happened at about 12:15 BST, with the arrests made later the same day.

Labour councillor for Soho and Jewellery Quarter ward, Mr Lal said: "We are still shocked at the moment. It was a bad experience."

Det Insp Gemma Currie, from Force CID, said: "We don't underestimate how distressing this would have been for the two victims."

Following the incident, Mr Lal's son, Bal had put out CCTV images from the attack and offered reward for information.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The incident happened at Uplands Fruits, on Sandwell Road at 12:15 BST on Sunday

Mr Lal said: "We have had very good support from our family and the community.

"We are grateful for all the support we have been getting."

The pair closed the shop on Sunday while the police investigation was ongoing, but said they reopened on Monday, with many people coming in to visit them.

Birmingham Labour Party also wished the pair a "speedy recovery" in a post on social media.