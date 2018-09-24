Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Attif Hamid raped a woman after he offered to drive her home from a night out in Birmingham

An unlicensed taxi driver has been jailed for raping a student he offered to drive home after a night out.

Prosecutors called Attif Hamid, of Churchill Road, Bordesley Green in Birmingham, a "sexual predator".

The 39-year-old picked up the woman outside a nightclub in Digbeth on 24 March and raped her in a "secluded spot" near her home in Selly Oak.

Hamid was jailed for nine years after being found guilty of rape on Friday at Birmingham Crown Court.

The court heard Hamid, who was unemployed, had offered his 22-year-old victim a "low fee" of £10 to drive her home after a night out to celebrate handing in her dissertation.

She asked twice to stop at a cash machine to pay Hamid, but was unable to withdraw any cash.

"She was vulnerable as you learned she had no cash," the Judge told Hamid.

"It was then you took the opportunity to rape her."

Prosecutor Rhydian James said Hamid was a "dangerous sexual predator who prowled the streets of the city at night... looking for vulnerable women.

"When he spotted his prey, he approached the victim, offered to take her home for a low fee and then drove her to a secluded spot where he raped her."

Police were alerted when the victim managed to get out of Hamid's car and raised the alarm with a neighbour - she also managed to note down his registration number.