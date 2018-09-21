Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham died after being found stabbed at her father's home

An eight-year-old girl, alleged to have been murdered by her father, had two "defensive" wounds to her hands, apparently caused as she tried to ward off a knife, a court has heard.

Mylee Billingham also had an injury near her lip suggesting a hand was placed over her mouth, a forensic pathologist told jurors.

She died from a single stab wound to the chest on 20 January in Brownhills, near Walsall.

William Billingham, 55, denies murder.

Giving evidence via video-link, Home Office-accredited pathologist Brett Lockyer said injuries found during a post-mortem examination included a "superficial" linear incised wound on her right middle finger.

CCTV shows Mylee Billingham and her father

Asked to comment on the wound and another injury to Mylee's left hand, Dr Lockyer told Birmingham Crown Court: "This type of injury could be caused by sharp force with a weapon with a cutting edge, such as a knife or glass.

"It's in an area that can be regarded as defensive. I would regard this as being suggestive of a defensive-type mechanism."

The trial has previously heard claims Mr Billingham, a father-of-six, was struggling to cope with Mylee's mother, his ex-partner, Tracey Taundry's Miss Taundry's decision to start a new relationship.

Mr Billingham, of Valley View, Brownhills, did not attend the fourth day of his trial because of illness.

Image copyright Helen Tipper Image caption William Billingham denies murdering his daughter Mylee

Explaining the defendant's absence from the dock to jurors, Judge Paul Farrer QC said: "Overnight he has been unwell and I am quite satisfied he is not well enough at the moment to be in court.

"Clearly it's not Mr Billingham's fault that he is not here and it's not something that you should hold against him in any way."

Mr Billingham also denies making a threat to kill Mylee's mother.

The trial continues.