Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police want to trace this man in connection with the attack

Police have released CCTV of a sixth man they suspect was involved in an attack on a traffic warden.

The warden was dragged from his moped and stamped on, before his vehicle was stolen in Alum Rock, Birmingham.

West Midlands Police previously shared photos of five men and released the image of a sixth man earlier.

Danyal Bashir, 19, of Hartopp Road, Birmingham, has been charged with assault and is due to attend Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 16 October.

A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of robbery has been released while the investigation continues.

