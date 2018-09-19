Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two West Midlands Police officers were attacked after they responded to a domestic incident

Two police officers have been injured after attending what was described as a domestic incident.

One was allegedly bitten on his forehead while a colleague suffered bruising to her face when they responded to the incident in Bordesley, Birmingham, on Saturday.

Barrington Brown, 52, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of assault by beating.

He will appear at Birmingham Crown Court on 15 October.

Mr Brown appeared at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Monday and was granted conditional bail.