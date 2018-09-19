Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mylee Billingham was found with fatal stab wounds at her father's home

An eight-year-old girl called for her mother and shouted "no daddy" as she was dragged into a house by her father who murdered her moments later, a court heard.

Mylee Billingham suffered a fatal knife wound to her chest at her father's home near Walsall in January.

William Billingham, 55, stabbed her as her mother dialled 999 outside the house, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Mr Billingham, of Valley View, Brownhills, denies Mylee's murder.

Outlining events after the stabbing, prosecutor Karim Khalil QC told the court the defendant, a father-of-six, only made comments about his own welfare as police tried to revive his daughter.

Mr Billingham also denies making a threat to kill her mother, ex-partner Tracey Taundry, who had earlier arrived to collect their daughter and was leaving with her.

Describing the moment Mylee and Miss Taundry walked away, Mr Khalil said: "Tracey heard a 'tink' sound behind her. She turned and saw a large black-handled knife on the doorstep.

"The defendant immediately bent down and picked it up. He said something to the effect of 'This isn't happening'."

The court was told Mr Billingham, who claims to have no memory of the day, stepped out of his front door and put the knife against the side of Miss Taundry's neck, threatening to kill her.

But after managing to get away from him she pushed Mylee, who started to run but slipped.

"Tracey saw the defendant grab Mylee by the hood of her coat towards the bungalow. All the time Mylee was shouting 'mummy, mummy' and 'please daddy, no daddy, stop it'," Mr Khalil said.

'Terrible scene'

Miss Taundry tried to get back into the property but was unable to and as she shouted to her daughter she dialled 999.

Police were able to gain entry quickly, the trial was told, and were confronted with a "terrible" scene.

The jury heard Mylee was stabbed with a 20 cm kitchen knife and a pathologist believed severe force was used to inflict the wound, which "penetrated the entire depth of her chest from front to back".

The trial continues.