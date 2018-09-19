Image copyright West Midland Fire Service Image caption Firefighters were called to the fire at 00:32 BST on Wednesday

About 50 firefighters have been tackling a severe fire at an historic former cinema in Birmingham overnight.

West Midlands Fire and Rescue service (WMFRS) crews were called to the old Royalty Cinema in Harborne at 00:32 BST.

Pictures showed the building on Greenfield Road, which dates to the 1930s, with smoke and flames billowing from the roof.

By 06:15 BST the fire service said the blaze was under control.

But its control room said the fire was still not out, and five pumps remained in attendance.

It said firefighters were not able to access parts of the building due to structural damage.

Image copyright West Midlands Fire Service Image caption About 50 firefighters were in attendance during the height of the fire

Neighbours were warned there was still a lot of smoke in the area and advised them to keep windows and doors closed.

The High Street in Harborne was closed while crews worked at the scene.

West Midlands Police added that streets around the cinema would remain closed for some time.