Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Edgbaston MP Preet Gill said taxi drivers should not be allowed to register under one authority and work in another area

Councils need more powers to take action against unsafe taxi drivers, a Birmingham MP has said.

In a letter to the Transport Secretary, Edgbaston's Preet Gill said she has "concerns" over taxi drivers registered under one authority working elsewhere.

She said December's Belgrave Middleway crash had "raised concerns" about the lack of monitoring of drivers.

The local Private Hire Drivers' Association said it supports action against people working out of area.

On 17 December, Hackney carriage driver Imtiaz Mohammed, 33, was killed, along with his passengers, in the three car crash near Edgbaston.

His inquest was told Mr Mohammed had traces of cocaine and another substance in his system, though this was "not a factor" in the crash, according to the collision investigator.

Mr Mohammed's licence was registered in nearby Sandwell, Birmingham City Council said.

But, in her letter to Transport Secretary Chris Grayling MP, Ms Gill said it raised concerns over how taxi drivers are monitored and "urgent action" was needed to ensure councils have powers they need over all drivers working in their area, even if they were registered elsewhere.

In 2015, a change in the law meant a driver does not have to live or operate in the local authority area that grants their licence.

Ms Gill said it is clear to her that action needs to be taken to prevent taxi drivers from being able to register in one local authority but work in another.

Image copyright PA Image caption Father-of-six Imtiaz Mohammed was killed in the crash on Belgrave Middleway in December

It said for it to grant a licence, prospective drivers must meet several criteria, including completing a criminal conviction check (DBS).

Following recommendations by coroner Louise Hunt after Mr Mohammed's inquest, the city council is working on producing a draft drug testing policy for licensed drivers, for consideration by the Licensing and Public Protection Committee.

Raheel Shah, from the West Midlands Private Hire Drivers' Association said he would welcome "any steps" to curb problems since deregulation.