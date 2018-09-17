Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption There were 1,147 assaults, including fights, recorded at Birmingham in 2017 - more than any other UK prison

A plan to "restore safety" at a troubled prison has been announced by Justice Secretary David Gauke.

It comes a month after the government said it would take over G4S-run HMP Birmingham, described by inspectors as in a "state of crisis".

Private firm G4S could not "make the necessary improvements alone," Mr Gauke said.

In August Peter Clarke, chief inspector of prisons, described the jail as the worst he had ever been to.

There will be a "strong focus on getting the basics right" as part of a joint improvement plan with Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service, Mr Gauke said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In 2016, more than 600 prisoners were involved in a riot at HMP Birmingham

Mr Clarke detailed "appalling failings" at the prison in a letter to the Ministry of Justice in August.

Inspectors found blood, vomit and rat droppings on the floor, sleeping staff, cockroaches and an overpowering smell of drugs - so much so Mr Clarke had to leave a wing "because of the effect the drugs were having" on him.

A new governor, Paul Newton, has been put in place to oversee improvements.

The most dilapidated cells are currently not being used and will be refurbished as part of the improvement plan, with cleanliness "subject to daily review".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said "somebody must have been asleep at the wheel," after visiting HMP Birmingham

By the end of September, 300 prisoners will have been moved from the prison to HMP Hewell, something Mr Gauke acknowledges is "not ideal" and "will increase pressures elsewhere" but is "manageable".

Thirty-two staff have already been recruited after inspectors reported it was "often difficult to find officers, although we did find some asleep" while on shift.

"Unfortunately, the story at HMP Birmingham is a relatively familiar one," Mr Gauke wrote to Mr Clarke.

"We will take all action necessary to ensure that staff and prisoners work and live in safe and decent conditions".