Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption These three men are currently being treated as suspects, police said

A man has been arrested after a traffic warden was dragged from his moped and kicked and stamped on before his vehicle was stolen.

Police said the 19-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of robbery after handing himself in following Friday's attack in Alum Rock, Birmingham.

Officers have thanked people for coming forward with information and are still asking for help to identify the men.

A 20-year-old man arrested earlier on suspicion of robbery has been bailed.

"Sickening violence" was used in the attack which took place on Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital, but is not believed to have suffered serious injuries.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption These two men may have information which can help police

They said the warden was going about his job when the attack happened on Hartopp Road at the corner with College Road.

He urged anyone with information to come forward to speak to police or Crimestoppers.