Image copyright Google Image caption The 30-year-old victim was hit in the chest

A man and an eight-year-old boy have been injured in a shooting which took place outside a teenager's birthday party.

The 30-year-old victim was shot in the chest when he went outside to investigate a disturbance in Bilston, West Midlands, on Friday evening.

His eight-year-old stepson was hit in the arm by a shotgun pellet.

Both were taken to hospital but are expected to be discharged later. The trouble broke out in Wellington Street.

West Midlands Police said the man was thought to have been at the birthday party at the Bilston & District Labour Club when trouble developed outside. He went out to see what was happening and was hit in the chest by a shotgun blast.

Det Sgt Chris Jones said: "We're still trying to establish the motive for the shooting, but at this time we don't believe that the man or his stepson were the intended targets.

"Thankfully, they have escaped really serious injury, but the person or people responsible for this are clearly dangerous and willing to recklessly use violence."

Anyone at the party who had not yet spoken to police should get in touch, he said.