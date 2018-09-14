Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Rickardo Wilson was found guilty of manslaughter by jurors at Stafford Crown Court

A man who killed his former partner after a row over loud music has been jailed for 15 years.

Rickardo Wilson, 50, of Cinder Bank, Dudley, was found guilty at Stafford Crown Court of the manslaughter of mother-of-eight Claire Harris in July.

He killed 44-year-old Ms Harris on 23 January after inviting her over for dinner at the house they used to share.

Ms Harris had been a victim of domestic abuse during their relationship and had temporarily moved out of their home.

Ms Harris was found at Wilson's address on 24 January after one of her sons became concerned over her whereabouts when she did not return home.

She had suffered severe head and neck injuries.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Claire Harris was described by her family as their "rock"

Wilson initially claimed Ms Harris was not there but her son saw her body on the floor. He then suggested she was drunk, but Ms Harris' son called police.

A disagreement arose between the pair over the volume of the music they were playing, Wilson told investigating officers.

A tribute from Ms Harris' family following her death, said: "Mom was always there when we needed her most and always had a great story to tell.

"She was our rock when our dad sadly passed after a battle with cancer in March 2017.

"Having to deal with losing both our parents in the space of nine months has been the most heartbreaking thing we will ever have to face."