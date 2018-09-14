Girl and woman hurt in 'targeted' Birmingham shooting
- 14 September 2018
A 15-year-old girl has been injured in a "targeted" shooting in Birmingham, West Midlands Police says.
The teenager and a 36-year-old woman were hurt on Frodesley Road, in the Stechford area of the city, at about 21:40 BST on Thursday, according to the force.
Both suffered gunshot wounds and are in hospital with minor injuries.
The force said enquiries were on-going but believed the shooting to have been a targeted attack.