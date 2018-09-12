Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Deniss Buzmakovs was discovered in a property in Bilston with serious injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of a man who was found with multiple serious injuries.

Deniss Buzmakovs, 42, was discovered in Beckett Street in Bilston, West Midlands, at about 18:30 BST on Sunday.

Aleksejs Lusnikovs, 42, from Beckett Street, is due to appear before Walsall Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man who was arrested has been released with no further action. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out on Thursday, police said.