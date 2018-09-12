Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Deniss Buzmakovs' was found with multiple serious injuries on Sunday.

The family of a 42-year-old man who died after being found with serious injuries have paid tribute to him.

Deniss Buzmakovs died in Beckett Street, The Lunt, Bilston, on Sunday evening.

Two men, aged 42 and 34, who were arrested on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.

In a statement, Mr Buzmakovs' family said he had been a wonderful son, brother, father and partner and was a loving and caring person.

An area near Bilston Town Football Club was cordoned off by police

A post-mortem examination is set to take place to establish the cause of death.

West Midlands Police said they are still investigating if earlier disorder on the street is connected to the death.