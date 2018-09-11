Flybe flight makes emergency landing at Birmingham Airport
A Flybe plane made an emergency landing with only one working engine at Birmingham Airport.
The pilot shut down one of the aircraft's engines mid-air as a safety precaution after a technical fault.
Flybe said the BE 321 flight from Aberdeen Airport landed without incident, just before 10:00 BST on Monday. All 47 passengers disembarked as normal.
It apologised and said safety was "the airline's number one priority".
The plane was met by the airport's emergency service vehicles as a precaution.
Last month a Flybe Q400 travelling from Scotland to Northern Ireland also made an emergency landing after developing a technical fault.