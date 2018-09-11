Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Clover Johnson is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court later

A man has been charged after a police officer was injured in a suspected hit-and-run.

The West Midlands Police officer was struck by a car in Hatherton Street, Walsall, on Thursday.

Clover Johnson, 51, of Hilary Road, Pleck, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, assault, actual bodily harm and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates' Court later.

Police said the 50-year-old officer had suffered a serious head injury, broken ribs and a punctured lung.