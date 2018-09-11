Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Railway Drive and St. David's ring road, A4150, were closed while West Midlands Police dealt with an incident

Motorists have faced delays around Wolverhampton city centre due to a police incident.

Railway Drive and part of St. David's ring road, A4150, were closed after emergency services were called to the scene at 01:44 BST.

West Midlands Police took to Twitter to advise drivers to avoid the area while the situation was ongoing.

The city council reported heavy traffic, while buses were unable to stop at their station.

The ring road was closed between Wednesfield Road and the A454 Middle Cross.

Rail passengers having trouble reaching the station were told they could use tickets on the Metro between Wolverhampton and Grand Central, West Midlands Metro said.

While the bus station was closed, passengers were being advised to use the nearest stops.

The roads reopened shortly before 09:15, when police said the situation was resolved, but motorists were advised that delays may remain for some time.