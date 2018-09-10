Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Khalid Yousef, 28, was also mutilated during the attack in January

A former medical student decapitated and mutilated his ex housemate in a betting shop, a court has heard.

Khalid Yousef died at a branch of Paddy Power in Handsworth, Birmingham.

The court heard the store manager set off an anti-robbery "fog cannon" in an effort to halt the attack on 4 January.

Hassan Mustafa, 35, formerly of Stratford Road, Sparkbrook, denies a charge of murder. The jury will be asked to consider a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Opening the case against Mr Mustafa, prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC said the defendant and Mr Yousef were Sudanese nationals who sought asylum in the UK five years ago.

Mr Rees said Mr Yousef, 28, had entered the store on Rookery Road at about 12:40 GMT.

A few minutes later, he was followed into the branch by Mr Mustafa who was armed with four knives, the court heard.

Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Mustafa pursued Mr Yousef into the betting shop in Handsworth armed with four knives, the court heard

The pair then went out on to the street where a fight began.

Mr Rees told the jury: "As events unfolded, the defendant pursued Mr Yousef into the shop brandishing a large kitchen knife which he used to attack him.

"Mr Yousef was soon overcome and unable to resist. The manner in which Khalid Yousef met his death was horrific."

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was decapitation.

'Some skill'

The pathologist observed the mutilation had been "carried out with some skill" - possibly reflecting on the training the defendant received studying for medical qualifications.

Describing Mr Mustafa's arrest by police, the prosecutor added: "As the smoke cleared, they saw the deceased lying on the floor with the defendant standing over him."

The 35-year-old was taken to a psychiatric unit, where he was charged with murder.

The Crown's barrister told the court: "The real focus for you will be to consider whether the defence have established that as a result of a mental disorder, the defendant did not know the nature and quality of the act he was doing.

"We understand that at the heart of his defence of insanity is the assertion that, at the time of the killing, he held a delusional belief that he and the deceased were both 'extraordinary gentlemen' who were in competition for treasures."

The trial continues.