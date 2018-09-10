Image copyright City of London Police Image caption Asif Javed caused eight crashes between April 2016 and May 2017 to claim insurance money

A "crash for cash" fraudster who caused nearly £23,000 worth of damage by intentionally crashing into other drivers has been jailed.

Asif Javed, 25, from Kenelm Road in Birmingham, deliberately caused eight crashes in one year in order to fraudulently claim insurance money, police said.

He told police he committed the frauds after getting into debt.

He admitted conspiracy to commit fraud and was jailed for 22 months.

Javed caused the crashes between April 2016 and May 2017 - including three crashes in just two days in April 2016, the City of London Police said.

One crash was caused by him suddenly braking, causing his victim's car to crash into the back of his.

'Reckless'

He insured five cars using two policies both of which were set up using false names and addresses as well as a card that was not registered to him.

Police arrested Javed at Birmingham Airport in November as he returned from a visit to Pakistan.

Jason Potter, head of investigations at the Insurance Fraud Bureau, described Javed as a "reckless individual who forced motorists into accidents".

"The victims in this case were innocent people going about their day to day lives and Javed did not hesitate to put their lives in danger for financial gain," he said.

He admitted conspiring to commit fraud by false representation on 6 June and was sentenced on Friday.

As well as his 22-month sentence, Javed has also been disqualified from driving for three years,