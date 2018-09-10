Image copyright Tracey Fullard Image caption An area near Bilston Town Football Club has been cordoned off by police

A man found with serious injuries following "disorder" on a housing estate has died.

The victim, aged 42, died at the scene on Beckett Street in The Lunt, Bilston, after police discovered him with multiple serious injuries.

West Midlands Police was called at 18:30 BST on Sunday and are investigating if earlier disorder on the street is connected to the death.

Two men, aged 34 and 42, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place later to establish the cause of the man's death.

A cordon remains in place at the scene as police continue to investigate.

Det Insp Paul Joyce, from West Midlands Police, called the death "sad" and urged anyone with any information to contact police.