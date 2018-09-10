Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The officer had been responding to a domestic incident on Hatherton Street when she was struck by a car

A police officer has been in hospital for four days after being hit by a car while on a call-out.

West Midlands Police said the 50-year-old suffered a serious head injury, broken ribs and a punctured lung.

She had been responding to a domestic incident when she was struck in Hatherton Street, Walsall, at about 09:00 BST on Thursday.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in custody.

Police said the suspect had been located at an address in Birchills, Walsall on Sunday.

The officer remains in hospital recovering form her injuries.